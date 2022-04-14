Watch
UN reports nearly 2,000 civilians killed in Ukraine

Rodrigo Abd/AP
A plastic sheet covers a mass grave with civilians killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 11:52:17-04

The United Nations reported Thursday that 1,964 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, but warned the number is likely much higher.

The U.N. Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said reports have been delayed or are pending in areas where there is intense fighting.

"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties," the organization said.

Most civilian casualties are the result of missiles and airstrikes, the U.N. said.

Among the dead are 72 children, according to the U.N.

The agency says more than 2,600 civilians have also been injured during the war.

