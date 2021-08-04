Watch
US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

US plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for foreign travelers
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:28:59-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official says.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

Eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

Reuters reports the White House has spoken with airlines about how it would implement a policy of requiring vaccines for foreign visitors.

According to CNN, the Biden administration came close to lifting some foreign travel restrictions prior to the surge of the delta variant.

