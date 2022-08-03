US Senate votes on ratifying Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO

The U.S. Senate was scheduled to vote on Wednesday to ratify Sweden and Finland's membership to the 30-member NATO alliance.

The overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans was expected to be on display to quickly expand the alliance of Western military powers responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Watch the floor debate and vote here:



As Reuters reported, it would be the most significant enlargement of the NATO alliance since the 1990s.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell visited Kyiv and other parts of the region earlier in 2022, pushing for more approval and support for Ukraine. McConnell said the addition of the two nations to NATO would be a “slam-dunk for national security,” PBS reported.

McConnell said, “Their accession will make NATO stronger and America more secure. If any senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote no, I wish them good luck.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley voted in the negative against the addition of Finland and Sweden, having previously argued that the U.S. needs to focus on Asia and not Europe.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Our NATO alliance is the bedrock that has guaranteed democracy in the Western world since the end of World War II.”