Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, ending its longest one since 2001

Courtney Crow/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist John McNierney works at his post on the floor, Friday, May 27, 2022, in New York. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:09:36-04

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, increasing its gain for the week to 6.6%. That's the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020. Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. Retailers also made solid gains.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.74%. U.S. crude oil prices rose.

Retailers were among the biggest gainers on Friday as investors continued reviewing the latest round of earnings to get a better sense of just how much pain rising inflation is inflicting on businesses and consumers. Beauty products company Ulta Beauty surged 12.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after raising its profit forecast for the year. Amazon rose 3.7%, the Associated Press reported.

