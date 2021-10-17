Watch
Weather, protest cloud Beijing flame-lighting rehearsal

Petros Giannakouris/AP
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, carries the flame during the final rehearsal for the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 09:40:21-04

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece — Cloudy weather has disrupted the dress rehearsal for the Beijing Winter Olympics flame-lighting ceremony at the birthplace of the ancient Games in Greece.

And earlier Sunday, two protesters were detained on the Acropolis in Athens trying to raise a banner to draw attention to human-rights abuses in China.

Health measures for the second pandemic flame-lighting at Ancient Olympia, in the southern Peloponnese region, mean that much of the normal pageantry is being trimmed back.

There will be no spectators at Monday's ceremony, and only three runners will take part in a symbolic relay that would normally have lasted days.

The flame will be handed to Beijing officials in Athens on Tuesday.

