Weather, protest cloud Beijing flame-lighting rehearsal

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece — Cloudy weather has disrupted the dress rehearsal for the Beijing Winter Olympics flame-lighting ceremony at the birthplace of the ancient Games in Greece.

And earlier Sunday, two protesters were detained on the Acropolis in Athens trying to raise a banner to draw attention to human-rights abuses in China.

Health measures for the second pandemic flame-lighting at Ancient Olympia, in the southern Peloponnese region, mean that much of the normal pageantry is being trimmed back.

There will be no spectators at Monday's ceremony, and only three runners will take part in a symbolic relay that would normally have lasted days.

The flame will be handed to Beijing officials in Athens on Tuesday.