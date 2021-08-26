Watch
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift

U.S. Air Force via AP
Posted at 5:11 AM, Aug 26, 2021
Western nations have warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift.

With the Aug. 31 deadline looming for the U.S. to totally withdraw troops from America’s longest war, several nations have landed flight after flight onto the single runway at Kabul’s international airport.

Now some countries have begun to even pull their soldiers and diplomats out, likely signaling the beginning of the end of one of history’s largest airlifts.

New warnings emerged overnight and Thursday from Western capitals about a possible threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate.

