Wife of Rock Hall Inductee and music legend Clarence Avant killed in shooting at home in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant has been fatally shot at home in Beverly Hills, California. Police say Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting early Wednesday. She was 81.

Police Chief Mark Stainbrook says there have been no arrests. Nothing was stolen from the home and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Jacqueline Avant led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods and served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted that she was “a wonderful woman” who inspired admiration, respect and affection in everyone who knew her.

Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct 30.

He was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

