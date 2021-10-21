Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot lawsuit

Authorities in Kentucky arrested a woman expected to be extradited to Georgia for allegedly threatening a judge for his ruling on the 2020 election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Erin Northup, 42, was arrested Friday by the Louisville Police Department for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail for Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud during the 2020 election in Fulton County.

Details of what was on the voicemail were not released, the media outlet reported.

Last week, Amero dismissed the lawsuit that sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots after election investigators said they could not find any counterfeit ballots, the Associated Press reported.

Northup has been charged with making a terrorist threat.