Woman who had the world's longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years

Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Ayanna Williams gets her record-setting fingernails cut.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 08, 2021
A Texas woman who spent about 30 years growing out her fingernails has finally cut them off, and they are heading to a display shelf.

Ayanna Williams has been recognized by Guinness World Records as having the world’s longest fingernails on a pair of female hands.

In 2017, when she first broke the record, they measured a combined 19 feet long. Before getting them cut, a final measurement showed Williams’ nails were just over 24 feet.

A manicure took three to four bottles of polish over the course of a few days.

“Looking forward to picking up the pace and moving on to the next chapter of her life, Ayanna made the difficult decision to part with her iconic nails,” stated a release from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! went with Williams to a dermatology office where she had her nails trimmed. It was her first nail cut since the early 90s.

Williams says she will now keep her nails to about six inches or less.

The museum chain purchased the record-breaking nails and will have them on display later this month at their Orlando location.

