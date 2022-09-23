World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned list

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday that it would not be taking marijuana off its list of banned substances.

According to The Associated Press, the agency was asked to consider taking THC off its list after an incident involving Sha'Carri Richardson. The U.S. sprinter tested positive for the drug after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. She said she used marijuana to cope with her mother's death, which she found out about during the Olympic Trials.

WADA said its Ethics Expert Advisory Group continues to consider cannabis use "to be against the spirit of sport."

“The question of how THC should be dealt with in a sporting context is not straightforward," said WADA Director General Olivier Niggli. "WADA is aware of the diversity of opinions and perceptions related to this substance around the world, and even within certain countries."

The agency notes that THC is currently prohibited in competition only. Niggli notes that the agency's position could change in the future.

“WADA plans to continue research in this area in relation with THC’s potential performance enhancing effects, its impact on the health of athletes and also in relation to perceptions of cannabis from athletes, experts and others around the world," he said.