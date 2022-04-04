Yellowstone park fundraiser offers entry pass good for 2172

As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years.

Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of 'Inheritance Passes' to support park projects like trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies. The president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever says its the organization's way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and helping to preserve the park for another 150 years.

A design firm called Havas Chicago created the concept.

“To celebrate Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary, rather than look back, we thought it would be the perfect time to look ahead and think about how we can preserve the park for future generations,” said Bailey Doyle with Havas Chicago.