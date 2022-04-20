Zucchini sold at Walmart recalled due to Salmonella concerns

Zucchini sold at Walmart locations in 18 states have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The zucchini is under the Organic Marketside and comes in a 6 oz. pack of two.

The products were sold in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA encourages consumers who purchased Organic Marketside zucchini to destroy and dispose of recalled products.

The FDA says that Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and typically those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

