CLEVELAND — The Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill — by a vote of 31 to 1 — that would allow communities to keep traffic cameras, but only if voters sign off on them first.

The legislation, Senate Bill 340, would require communities to get voter approval before installing or renewing speed and red light traffic cameras.

State Senator Tom Patton has been the legislature's leading voice against traffic cameras and speed traps, and he is the driving force behind the bill.

"It's just a trap," Patton said. "I've been opposed to these cameras for a long, long time," Patton said. "My office gets dozens of calls a week from people."

Those calls usually come from motorists who got a ticket by mail from one of these cameras in communities where, he says, the focus is often more on the money made than on the public's safety.

"These little burbs, they have less than 200 people but are bringing in millions. You know someone that's stationed along I-77 for example, they're just fish in a barrel. It's just out of control," Patton said.

He argues the Buckeye State has been the nation's leader.

"Ohio is like the epicenter because we have so many more and they're growing so rapidly," Patton said.

History has shown that when these questions are put on the ballot, voters tend to reject them.

"91 percent of the time when it goes before the public they turn it down," Patton said. In Ohio, he says, 14 cities have gone before the electorate and only one city, East Cleveland, passed it. "And even then it passed 51 to 49."

"We are a representative form of government. I'm representing the thoughts and feelings of the people that have elected me and they at least want an opportunity to vote on whether these cameras should be in these cities," he said.

Some communities that use the cameras argue it is a matter of public safety. I have highlighted how one community, East Canton, issued more than 18,000 citations and collected over $800,000 in three months.

"Is this a money grab? Not at all. We had a goal in mind and that was to slow people down. The data shows that that is happening. So I'm happy on that front and of course there's always ways to improve," East Canton Mayor David Spencer said.

If that's the case, Patton says, voters shouldn't have an issue signing off on it. For his money, though, Patton believes more officers and fewer cameras is the answer.

"The true measure of public safety is to have an officer in a car on the highway. Because once people see that they're reminded number one and number two they appreciate having somebody there if there's an emergency. A camera can't respond to a traffic accident and so there is no substitute for law enforcement," he said.

"Huge fan of our law enforcement community, they never get enough credit and I don't think you can replace a policeman with a camera," Patton said.

The matter now goes on to the Ohio House, where a similar measure was introduced earlier this year. Patton points out that 40 percent of the money collected goes to the traffic camera companies, many of which aren't even located in the U.S.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

