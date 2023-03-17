MetroHealth will host free showing of documentary that explores infant mortality

MetroHealth and Creating Healthier Communities will host a free showing of the documentary "Aftershock," which tells the story of two families who experience the death of young women after complications due to childbirth, according to a news release.

The screening of the film will be held on Monday, March 20, at the Huntington Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.

“Research confirms that most of these deaths are preventable,” said President and CEO Airica Steed. “And, as the first Black female CEO of MetroHealth, my goal is to prevent them all.”

To register for the event, click here.

