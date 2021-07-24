Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 7-year-old sweetheart named Ivy, shelter's longest resident

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is hoping to find a home for a sweet 7-year-old pup named Ivy that is the longest resident dog at the shelter.

Ivy was taken to the shelter in October of last year, coming from a home where she didn't get the best start in life and didn't have a lot of socialization. She also had a skin condition with missing fur and bumps when she arrived at the shelter.

Cleveland APL said Ivy can be nervous in new situations but with some patience and love she'll warm up right away.

Finding a good combo of diet and medication for Ivy has helped her skin condition, according to Cleveland APL.

The 7-year-old pup loves a good hike but can also enjoy a lazy day relaxing on the couch.

Cleveland APL said it hopes Ivy can find a home with someone who will continue to care for her skin condition, looking past it to see her big heart.

To learn more about adopting Ivy or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

