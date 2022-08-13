Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: An energetic dog named Lou

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is highlighting a fun, energetic 1-year-old bulldog/beagle mix named Lou this weekend.

"This guy is a fun loving guy who absolutely loves to play. He would love a fun adventurous family to call his own!" the APL said.

The organization is currently running an adoption event called "Clear the Shelters." This weekend, pet adoption fees have been reduced. Adoption prices for dogs are $50, cats $20, kittens $50 and small animals are half off. The even goes until the end of day Sunday.

To learn more about adopting Lou, or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

