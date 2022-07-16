Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Jack, a 2-month-old retriever mix

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 2-month-old pup named Jack who is ready for a new family.

"He is everything you would expect from a cute little puppy and he will make a wonderful companion!! You are going to love this little man!" the APL said.

Cleveland APL Jack, a 2-month-old retriever mix, is available for adoption at the Cleveland APL.

Jack is just one of several puppies currently available at the APL for adoption.

"Interested in adopting a puppy?? This is a great time to do it," the APL said. "But anyone adopting should keep in mind all the responsibility that goes into adopting a puppy. It’s not just puppy snuggles! It’s food, training, medical care, enrichment, and so much more!"

To learn more about adopting Jack or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

