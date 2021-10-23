Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Nutmeg, a 4-year-old sassy cat

CLEVELAND — Looking for an office buddy who will keep you company while you work at home or hang out with you after a long day with a dreary commute? The Cleveland APL has the perfect companion for you: Nutmeg, a 4-year-old cat who is a bit "sassy."

Cleveland APL

Nutmeg has been with the APL since June. When Nutmeg arrived, she was scared and didn't want to deal with anyone. She would hiss at everyone who walked up to her kennel. But that all changed when the APL moved her to an office where she could relax and roam a bit.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Nutmeg

"Nutmeg may need a moment to settle into her new home, but once she's comfortable she will never leave you alone! She was noted by our veterinary team to be the perfect officemate! This sometimes-sassy cat is looking for a home where she can be the queen of the house and do as she please," the APL said.

If you're interested in adopting Nutmeg, you can fill out an adoption survey, here.

