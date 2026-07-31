After felony conviction, Bobby George sues Statehouse leaders for rescinding grant money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known family in Cleveland is suing Ohio Statehouse leaders after the politicians rescinded grant funding. The lawmakers took away millions from restaurateur Bobby George's downtown revitalization project because he, at the time they revoked the money, was charged with attempted murder, rape and kidnapping.

In documents exclusively given to us, the federal court filing states that Ohio River Investments, which includes George Management, has sued Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, Speaker Matt Huffman, Office of Budget and Management (OBM) director Kim Murnieks and GOP spokesperson John Fortney for breach of contract, violation of due process, and seven other counts.

This was an "irrational" political move that does “shock the conscience,” the lawsuit states.

A project run by Old River was set to get $3.5 million to help revitalize Cleveland’s downtown flats, rehabbing an old portion of the East Bank with apartments and nightlife. The money was given as part of the One Time Strategic Community Investments fund, divvied out in 2024. According to the lawsuit, OBM and the George family signed a contract in August of 2024, about a week before Bobby was arrested.

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The lawsuit called it transformational, from a “blighted waterfront area into a driver for economic growth." It was projected to create 200 jobs and bring back $1.5 million in annual tax revenue.

But they never got the state funding.

McColley and other leaders passed an amendment in 2025 rescinding that grant.

"Under the circumstances, we decided since the money hadn't gone out, it was a better decision to bring the money back in," McColley said in April 2025.

The money was taken away because Bobby was, at the time, charged with nine felonies — including attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and strangulation.

"We certainly will be watching those proceedings," McColley said.

Months after the money was rescinded, the most serious charges were dropped and George took a deal, pleading guilty to attempted strangulation.

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Without any communication, McColley, Huffman and other members of the General Assembly “unilaterally nullified that contract based on unproven allegations against an individual who is not the grantee,” the lawsuit states.

"It's unusual because typically, legislatures don't have the procedures to do the kinds of factual determinations that would be involved in pulling a grant," retired Case Western Reserve University law professor Jonathan Entin said.

The lawmakers specifically pulled only the Flats grant, no others. The lawsuit alleges that their project being targeted “appears motivated by political considerations."

"At least if the language were written in those more general terms, then it would be harder for Old River to claim that this was just a way to get back at them," Entin added.

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Last year, the George team accused McColley and Huffman of rescinding their money due to them being allies of former Speaker Jason Stephens, whom Huffman does not get along with.

But Entin said that this case all depends on what is in the contract, which we have used open records laws to request but have not yet received.

The Office of the Senate Majority caucus gave a statement, citing our previous reporting.

"The lawsuit is nothing more than a political stunt and, given well-established precedent, should be dismissed quickly," the office said. "Moreover, as reported by WEWS Cleveland, the individual at the center of this frivolous lawsuit has his own problems, as he recently faced a warrant for attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, assault, and strangulation before being convicted of felony attempted strangulation."

Huffman's team said he could not comment on pending litigation. OBM didn't respond.

Over the phone Friday morning, Tony George said the lawsuit spoke for itself and declined to comment further at this time. Bobby and the attorneys were not immediately reachable.

"It's not an indication of whether the project would have been worthy or not, but under the circumstances, we decided to bring the appropriation back in and see what happens in the proceedings going forward," McColley said in April 2025.

Even after the plea deal, no additional money has been given to their revitalization project.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.