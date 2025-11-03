Cleveland restaurant owner Bobby George expected to plead guilty to attempted strangulation

CLEVELAND — Prominent Cleveland restaurant owner Bobby George is expected to plead guilty to attempted strangulation during a court hearing Monday afternoon, according to a special prosecutor.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in Judge Joy Kennedy's courtroom.

Attempted strangulation is a fifth-degree felony, which carries a sentence ranging from probation to up to a year in prison. George could also have to pay a fine.

George entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Oct. 30. Judge Sherrie Miday continued his $200,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

George was indicted by information, which means he was charged directly by prosecutors after waiving his right to a grand jury.

Special prosecutor

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Jane Hanlin was appointed as special prosecutor in George's case after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley recused himself over potential conflicts of interest.

Hanlin said that she worked closely with the victim and her family to hold George accountable for the horrific behavior and to protect the young woman from any future harm.

Hanlin said that it's not that she didn't think there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial, but a young girl in her 20s was wanting at some point to move forward, and this accomplishes several things: to protect the public, hold George accountable, and protect privacy rights.

Previous charges

According to police reports and court records, the alleged victim, a woman George was dating, detailed multiple incidents of domestic violence.

She said George strangled her while slamming her head against a table, which caused her to bleed from her ears on November 14, 2023.

Among other incidents, she said George raped her after she got out of the shower, pointed a gun at her and demanded she come back inside a residence she was trying to leave, and tried to kill her by shoving a towel down her throat.

George initially faced nine felony counts related to those accusations.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, a warrant was issued for George on the following charges in 2024:



One count of attempted murder

One count of rape

Four counts of kidnapping

One count of felonious assault

Two counts of strangulation

George owns TownHall on West 25th Street and Barley House on West 6th Street in Cleveland, among other restaurants and businesses.

When asked after his arraignment how his criminal case is affecting those businesses, he said, "This case doesn't affect my business at all. Doesn't affect me or my business at all."

