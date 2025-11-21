Former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan not running for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After months of debate, former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan will not be challenging COVID-era health director Amy Acton for the Democratic nomination for governor.

“After careful consideration, much prayer and reflection, and after long conversations with my family, my closest friends and advisors, I’ve made the decision not to run for governor in 2026,” Ryan said in a statement.

Back in August, Ryan began considering a run to succeed Gov. Mike DeWine after former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown decided to run for U.S. Senate rather than governor.

While he was debating, Acton set record-breaking fundraising numbers for a Democrat this early in a gubernatorial race and began collecting endorsements from state and county leaders.

Acton is expected to face off against the GOP-endorsed Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati businessman.

“No matter what corner of the state I’m in, it’s clear Ohioans are struggling with rising costs. Whether it’s healthcare, childcare, gas or groceries, there’s too much money going out and not enough coming in. And while the special interests that run our state are doing just fine, they’ve made a mess for the rest of us, and I will not allow a billionaire Washington insider like Vivek Ramaswamy take us down an even worse path. I’m running for Governor because it’s time for a change. Together, we can lower costs, give Ohioans a little breathing room, and build the Ohio we all deserve," Acton said in a statement after Ryan announced.

