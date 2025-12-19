Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill banning all 'intoxicating hemp,' including THC-infused drinks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that would weed out all "intoxicating" hemp products, banning all forms of the low-level THC, including beverages.

In 90 days, hemp sellers like Meredith Farrow of Clean Remedies in Avon will have to get rid of some of their best-selling products.

"Complete and utter disappointment and sadness," Farrow said.

Farrow not only sells hemp that can get users high, but also manufactures it.

"It's not only incredibly sad for me and my finances personally, but it's incredibly sad for my employees, it's incredibly sad for my customers, for the people and individuals who depend on these products," she said.

On Friday, DeWine signed Senate Bill 56, banning "intoxicating" hemp. The THC products can look like candy, and they're sold at places like gas stations and smoke shops.

"I'm a single mom of two kids, and I have put every penny I have into this business," Farrow said. "Now, they’re taking my business away."

The governor said the law is long overdue. He has been begging lawmakers like House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to pass restrictions on hemp for years, as it is unregulated and has no age requirement to buy.

"There's a gaping hole, and that includes liquids, as well as the gummies, that I was complaining about for some time," DeWine said. "No one intended this hemp law to open the door to basically unlimited THC."

Huffman said the 2018 Farm Bill wasn't well-written. A loophole created in the bill allowed for the low-level THC products to be sold without regulation.

Congress’s Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) allowed for hemp products to be sold as long as they have .3% THC or less. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued guidance on their website that under the law, the Drug Enforcement Administration no longer has the authority to seize and criminalize sending or buying seeds with less than .3% THC. In 2019, Ohio legalized the product, as well.

"They did not think that they would be taking these products, adding chemicals to them, and they becoming mind alternative products," Huffman said about the intent of the Farm Bill.

The bill originally allowed for breweries and stores with liquor licenses to still be able to sell THC drinks until the federal ban on hemp goes into effect next year,

But DeWine took it a step further, vetoing that provision — meaning all hemp that gets you high is illegal.

"They cannot be sold," DeWine said.

"Why? I asked him. "If they're regulated because they're in liquor stores—"

"A number of reasons... There's no comparability between alcohol and THC, and so it's much more difficult to determine exactly what impact this would have on a person," DeWine responded, adding his veto message that can be found here explains more. "I don't think they're a good idea."

Previously, Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) told us that if Congress rescinded its ban, he might be open to allowing the drinks. Huffman wasn't even ready to say if he would consider.

"If Congress were to rescind a hemp ban, would you be open to looking at it?" I asked Huffman and DeWine.

"The 'if-then' questions are — there could be lots of things that Congress would come out and do," Huffman said. "The question is, really 'Well, rescind it in what way? Are they just going to go back to the agricultural order that they put out in 2018?"

He said that the federal government continues to cause confusion on many issues, including marijuana.

"It would be good if the states understood exactly what the law is, but we got to this point because of poorly drafted federal legislation and people taking advantage of it," Huffman said. "Speculating about what the federal government may do in the future and what we may do as a result, I think, adds to the same problem that has already been created."

DeWine agreed. The governor, Huffman and McColley have all been anti-hemp, but in recent months, McColley expressed interest in regulating the beverage market and Huffman passed a bill out of his chamber doing exactly that.

"That's something that we might take up again and see if we could put in a regulated process around that," McColley said.

Until she has to pull the products off the shelves, Farrow says she will be fighting — and so will other hemp sellers.

"You can be on the right side of history or the wrong side of history, and I think the voters will speak at the voting polls if you're on the wrong side of history," Farrow said.

Some sellers told us they are considering a lawsuit to try to block the bill from going into effect. Other THC advocates floated a possible referendum to try to repeal the law by going to the ballot.

