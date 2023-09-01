Ohio Rep. Bob Young broke protection order by calling wife, having mail blocked, sending check, say police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Bob Young, who is currently facing three charges related to domestic violence, allegedly broke the protection order against him by leaving voicemails and sending money to his family.

Young (R-Green) is facing three charges: domestic violence, assault and violation of a protection order. The first two stemmed from an incident in July, and the third last weekend.

The Republican was removed Thursday from his committee leadership position in the Ohio House following his second arrest. Speaker Jason Stephens immediately called for Young's resignation following the initial charge. Young refuses to step down.

News 5 has been reaching out to Young and his attorney since the original arrest. Since mid-July, all calls, texts and emails have been left unanswered.

Events leading up to second arrest

On Saturday night, Young called and left three voicemails on a landline phone for his wife, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office report.

The first voicemail, around 10:35 p.m., was Young asking for something or someone, the redacted report states.

The next call happened at 10:47 p.m. Young asks for someone to call him. Young goes on to describe his day. The lawmaker then goes on to address "past indiscretions in his relationship" and how "he would like to move on together," the report states.

The next call is at 11:01 p.m. Before Young was able to leave the voicemail, an unnamed individual pulled out the cable to the answering machine.

Another incident occurred on August 17 with the mail, the report says. A few weeks prior, his wife had requested the Postal Service have her mail sent to a P.O. Box. When a package for her daughter never arrived, she went to the USPS to find out why. According to the report, she found out that Young had put a hold on their mail.

Additionally, on August 21, Young tried to have an unnamed individual deliver a $500 check and a letter from him, his wife told deputies.

