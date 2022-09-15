Ohio Dept. of Education releases 2021-2022 school report cards — here's where to view them

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education released this year’s school report cards Thursday, scoring each district’s achievements, and for the first time this year, our state’s schools are being measured differently.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law last September that greenlit changes to the state report card ranking system. Instead of letter grades, districts will be scored on a scale of one to five stars in areas including achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation and early literacy.

The 2021-2022 school year report cards do not include an overall rating as they did in previous years, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released in the fall of that year, according to the DOE's school report card website.

State leaders say this new system will better showcase achievements and make it easier for parents to see how districts are performing.

“Looking at data and understanding what you're doing well where improvements are happening is really important too, because then you're getting a sense of what's working and how they can learn from that,” said Scott DiMauro, President of the Ohio Education Association.

View the report card for your district and districts across the state on the Ohio School Report Cards site here.

