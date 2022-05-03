Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to be honored at Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

LONDON, Ohio — Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve, is one of five officers who will be honored and memorialized at the 2022 Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony this week.

On May 5, at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and law enforcement officers throughout the state will honor the memory of 814 Ohio peace officers who were killed in the line of duty since 1823, including five last year.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The annual Memorial Motorcade will depart at 10 a.m. from the Fraternal Order of Police, located at Ohio State Lodge, 222 E. Town St., Columbus.

Along with Bartek, the ceremony will pay special tribute to other officers who died in 2021:

Officer Brandon M. Stalker, Toledo Police Department

Deputy Donald R. Gilreath III, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Natural Resources Officer Jason S. Lagore, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Officer Scott R. Dawley, Nelsonville Police Department

In addition to the five officers, Deputy Rex. E. Faux, of the Summit County Sheriff's Office, who died in the line of duty in 1933, will be added to the Ohio Fallen Officers Memorial Wall.

Bartek, who began his service with the CPD in 2019, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31. He was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol.

RELATED: 'He was my idol growing up': Family, friends and fellow officers remember Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.