Prosecutors won't seek death penalty in case against woman accused of killing officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case against the 18-year-old woman who is accused of killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve, according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said that after it reviewed the case and consulted with Bartek’s family, the Capital Review Committee made the decision not to seek capital charges.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, faces numerous charges including two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of petty theft.

It is alleged that on Dec. 31., McLoyd ran up behind Bartek with a gun and shot him during a carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side. She allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later found in an apartment complex in Euclid.

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August 2019.

