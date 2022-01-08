Running 4 Heroes honors fallen Cleveland officer Shane Bartek with mile run

An organization dedicated to raising fund for the families of fallen police officers through spent Friday night doing just that for fallen 25-year-old Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed in a carjacking on New Year's Eve.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of Running 4 Heroes, runs a mile for every first responder who dies in the line of duty, accepting donations to help support the families of fallen first responders, help those injured in the line of duty, and help support K9 officers.

On Friday, Zechariah ran a mile in honor of Bartek, taking seven laps at his Central Florida school's track carrying a Thin Blue Line flag. Police cruisers turned on their sirens and joined Zechariah along the run and before beginning the mile, a prayer was held for Bartek and his family.

It is alleged that on Dec. 31., 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd ran up behind Bartek with a gun and shot him during a carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side. She allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later found in an apartment complex in Euclid.

An 18-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of petty theft.

Click here to watch Zechariah's full run.

