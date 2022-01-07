18-year-old Garfield Heights woman indicted in death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman has been indicted in the death of 25-year-old Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of petty theft.

It is alleged that on Dec. 31., McLoyd ran up behind Bartek with a gun and shot him during a carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side. She allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later found in an apartment complex in Euclid.

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August 2019.

McLoyd is being held on a $5 million bond in the Cuyahoga County Jail. She will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

