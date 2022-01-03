18-year-old woman charged in off-duty officer Bartek's carjacking death held on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old woman who has been charged with the death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking on New Year's Eve is being held on a $5 million cash surety bond.

Tamara McLoyd, who appeared via video for her arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday, is charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of officer Shane Bartek, 25, who was shot twice during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

A second suspect who was allegedly driving Bartek’s vehicle before crashing it behind Riviera Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid was arrested and charged with fleeing, receiving stolen property and numerous other traffic-related charges.

Police did not say the driver was charged with any crimes directly related to Bartek's death, but his bond was set at $5 million.

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019.

McLoyd also appeared in court Monday on an aggravated robbery charge stemming from an incident at Happy's Pizza on Nov. 2, 2021, according to court records.

McLoyd was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Detroit Avenue pizza shop where two employees were forced at gunpoint from the front of the store to the rear of the store, according to court documents from Cleveland Municipal Court. Her bond was set at $125,000 cash/surety on the aggravated robbery charge.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

