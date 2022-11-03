Street to be dedicated in honor of fallen Officer Shane Bartek on Saturday morning

CLEVELAND — An honorarium at the corner of Utopia Street and East 152 Street will be dedicated to fallen Officer Shane Bartek on Saturday by Ward 8 Councilman Michael D. Polensek and Commander Johnny Johnson, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

The location was chosen based on the proximity to the 5th District Station where Bartek served while in the force.

Bartek was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Day last year by 19-year-old Tamara McCloyd.

“Officer Bartek and his family deserve this honor,” said Councilman Polensek. “He was killed needlessly. His dedication as a young officer needs to be a reminder to all of us that is it is our duty to protect and serve our fellow citizens and that his service shall not have been in vain.”

The event will start at 10 a.m. and happen either rain or shine.

