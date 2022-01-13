Tamara McLoyd, accused of shooting officer Shane Bartek, charged in 2 armed robberies

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old woman accused in the shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on charges relating to his death, in addition to charges relating to two armed robberies she was allegedly involved in November 2021, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, is being held on a $5 million bond in the shooting death of Bartek. She is also being held on a $500,000 bond in connection to the two armed robberies.

McLoyd has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of felonious assault, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of having weapons under disability.

On Nov. 2 at 10:54 p.m., McLoyd—five days after being placed on probation for a home invasion robbery in Lorain County—and an unknown male allegedly entered through the back door of Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Road where they approached the employees with guns and demanded them to open the cash drawers.

They allegedly forced the employees to the back office where the unknown male struck both victims with the gun. McLoyd and the unknown male allegedly stole a gun and car keys from the employees before fleeing the scene.

That same night, McLoyd and an unknown male approached a 58-year-old woman who was walking near Lee and Cedar roads in Cleveland Heights. They held her at gunpoint and stole her purse.

A nearby Cleveland Heights police officer witnessed the alleged robbery and saw McLoyd and an unknown male get inside a vehicle driven by an accomplice, an 18-year-old woman who was also indicted. They fled in the vehicle. The victim flagged down police. After searching the area, a Cleveland Heights police officer attempted to pull them over but they continued to flee.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 20.

