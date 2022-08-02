Jury deliberating in Tamara McLoyd's trial for murder of Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — In a trial that began last week and resumed Tuesday morning, attorneys gave their closing arguments in the murder trial of Tamara McLoyd, indicted for allegedly shooting and killing off-duty Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking on New Year's Eve.

The jury is now deliberating, and if they return verdicts on Tuesday, you will be able to watch the reading of those verdicts live in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Due to technical issues, News 5 was unable to stream the prosecution's first closing argument. In the video player below, you can watch the closing argument from the defense, then a final closing argument from the prosecution.

