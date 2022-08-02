VIDEO: Jury finds Tamara McLoyd guilty of the murder of officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland jury has returned guilty verdicts for 19-year-old Tamara McCloyd, who was on trial for the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25, during a carjacking on New Year’s Day last year, as well as a robbery on Christmas Day.

You can watch the reading of the verdict in the video player below:

Jurors reach verdict in Tamara McLoyd trial

FULL STORY: Tamara McLoyd found guilty for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

