NewsShane Bartek

VIDEO: Jury finds Tamara McLoyd guilty of the murder of officer Shane Bartek

WEWS
Tamara McLoyd before verdict was read
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:06:28-04

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland jury has returned guilty verdicts for 19-year-old Tamara McCloyd, who was on trial for the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25, during a carjacking on New Year’s Day last year, as well as a robbery on Christmas Day.

FULL STORY: Tamara McLoyd found guilty for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

