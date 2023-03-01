Watch Now
$1.1B wagered in Ohio’s first month of legal sports gambling

sports betting
Restaurant goers placing bests at Paninis in Westlake.<br/>
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 13:24:38-05

(AP) COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans wagered more than $1.1 billion on sports betting in January, the first month sports gambling was legal in the state.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission released the data Tuesday, noting the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state.

The vast majority of wagers were placed online, officials said, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue, while the state's four casinos showed $86 million in gaming revenues for January.

The state taxes sports gambling revenue at 10%.

Overall, Ohioans scored more than $883.6 million in winnings, according to the data.

