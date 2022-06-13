1:30 PM: Akron and Cleveland mayors host briefing with other Ohio mayors on gun violence

CLEVELAND — Ohio mayors, including from Cleveland and Akron, are meeting virtually Monday to “urge the Senate to enact commonsense laws to prevent gun violence," according to a news release from the City of Akron.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

The mayors who will be meeting are:

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Interim Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

The mayors will discuss how their communities are preparing for the implementation of state gun laws that could further increase the prevalence of guns in their communities.

