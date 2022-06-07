Noon: Mayor Justin Bibb to address gun violence and safety in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, along with the interim chief of police, EMS commissioner and safety director will hold a news conference Tuesday to address gun violence, safety, prevention and intervention in Cleveland and across the country.

On Monday, a 10-year-old boy died after he was shot when a bullet traveled through the ceiling and into his bedroom.

On June 3, a man was shot at a Public Square bus stop.

On June 2, CMHA officers shot and killed a man on East 98th Street.

On June 1, a 3-year-old was shot in the leg and went to the hospital in critical condition on Garden Valley.

On May 25, a woman who was last seen in a Terminal Tower parking garage was found dead in a Slavic Village home.

On May 23, three men and two women injured after shooting near Five Points Shopping Center.

On May 23, a 14-year-old died after she was shot in the head while lying in her bed inside a home in Glenville.

And those are just the stories we've reported in the last two weeks.

