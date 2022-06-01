3-year-old shot in the leg on Garden Valley in Cleveland hospitalized in serious condition

CLEVELAND — A 3-year-old was shot in the leg on Garden Valley in Cleveland early Wednesday, according to officers from the Cleveland Division of Police and EMS at the scene.

Officers received a call at approximately 2:05 a.m. for a 3-year-old shot.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting that injured a 3-year-old on Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland.

EMS also responded and transported him to University Hospitals in serious condition.

A 28-year-old man was found with a graze wound to the arm. He was treated at the scene but refused treatment, EMS said.

Multiple casings were found scattered in the street and parking lot of an apartment complex on Garden Valley.

