1 PM: Gov. DeWine calls press conference as state awaits Senate pick

Gov. Mike DeWine is hosting a press conference on Friday afternoon, and although it has not been announced officially, it is expected that he will announce his pick for U.S. Senate.

As of last Friday, J.D. Vance officially resigned from his seat in Congress as he prepares to join the White House with President-elect Donald Trump as his vice president.

Last week, DeWine met with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as a potential prospect for the coveted U.S. Senate appointment.

President-elect Donald Trump is recommending Ramaswamy, the chair of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, for the now-vacant seat in Congress, according to The Washington Post.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is also believed to be a strong contender.

For months, DeWine has been interviewing candidates to fill the vacancy.

