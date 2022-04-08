11 AM: Funeral held for Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis killed while deploying stop sticks

BLUFFTON, Ohio — An Ohio officer killed in the line of duty last month will be honored and remembered on Friday.

A funeral will be held for Officer Dominic Francis at Bluffton University at 11 a.m. Watch it in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Francis, 42, was struck and killed by a vehicle on March 31 while deploying stop sticks on I-75 to stop a fleeing vehicle.

He had been with the department for nine years and in law enforcement overall for 19 years, according to police. In addition to working in law enforcement, Francis was a coach and school bus driver at Cory-Rawson Local Schools.

