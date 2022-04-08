Watch
11 AM: Funeral held for Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis killed while deploying stop sticks

The Bluffton Icon.
Officer Francis, 41, was killed by a fleeing car when he tried to deploy stop sticks Thursday.
BLUFFTON, Ohio — An Ohio officer killed in the line of duty last month will be honored and remembered on Friday.

A funeral will be held for Officer Dominic Francis at Bluffton University at 11 a.m. Watch it in the media player below:

Francis, 42, was struck and killed by a vehicle on March 31 while deploying stop sticks on I-75 to stop a fleeing vehicle.

He had been with the department for nine years and in law enforcement overall for 19 years, according to police. In addition to working in law enforcement, Francis was a coach and school bus driver at Cory-Rawson Local Schools.

RELATED: Police officer from Northwest Ohio struck, killed by fleeing vehicle while deploying stop sticks

