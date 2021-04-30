1 PM: Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant set for Friday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The funeral service for Ma’Khia Bryant will be held Friday at First Church of God in Columbus.

The First Church of God hosted the funerals for Casey Goodson Jr. and Andrew Hill, two Black men shot and killed by police, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Bryant, 16, was killed April 20 in the driveway of a home in Columbus by police officer Nicholas Reardon.

Reardon’s police bodycam footage shows Bryant who appeared to be swinging a knife at another person.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said that while we don’t know all the facts yet, we do know that a 16-year-old girl died tragically.

“Bottom line, did Ma’Khia Bryant need to die yesterday? How did we get here? This is a failure on part of our community,” Ginther said. “Some are guilty, but all of us are responsible. BCI will determine if the officer involved was wrong, and if he was, we will hold him accountable as we have other officers who have committed wrongdoing criminally, or in violation of the policies and procedures of the division of police."

