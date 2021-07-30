2 Democratic lawmakers from Northeast Ohio introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Democratic lawmakers from Northeast Ohio have introduced legislation that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Ohio.

State Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) introduced a bill that has four major components: decriminalization, marijuana excise tax, commerce and licensing, and medical marijuana.

“This bill is much needed in Ohio, and it’s time for Ohio to become a national leader in marijuana decriminalization and legalization. This bill is more than just about legalization, it’s about economic and workforce development, it’s about decriminalization, and it’s about healthcare! The time is now, and I look forward to getting this done in a bipartisan fashion,” said Rep. Upchurch.

This legislation would allow for adult cultivation and possession of marijuana, and allows for the expungement of conviction records for previous cultivation and possession offenses.

“It’s time to lead Ohio forward,” said Rep. Weinstein. “This is a big step for criminal justice reform, for our veterans, for economic opportunity, and for our individual liberties.”

The bill would also levy an excise tax of 10% on a marijuana retailer's or microbusiness's gross receipts from the sale of marijuana. The money from the tax revenue would go to fund primary and secondary education, help repair roads and bridges and up to $20 million annually for two years would be used for clinical trials that would research the efficacy of marijuana in treating conditions of veterans and preventing veteran suicide.

The bill now awaits a bill number and committee assignment.

The proposed bill comes after the “Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” started the process to change Ohio laws so that people 21 and older can possess and use marijuana.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is submitting a summary of its proposed language along with 1,000 signatures to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

