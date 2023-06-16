3 boys dead, father charged with aggravated murder after shooting in Clermont County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clermont County man has been charged with aggravated murder after sheriff's deputies found his three sons shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

County dispatchers said a 911 call reported a shooting on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said the woman who called screamed that "her babies had been shot." A few minutes later, a passerby also called 911 to report that a juvenile girl was running down the road saying that "her father was killing everyone."

When they arrived, sheriff's deputies made contact with 32-year-old Chad Doerman, who was sitting outside of a home. He was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said first responders discovered three boys who had been shot in the yard. The sheriff's office said all life-saving measures were "unsuccessful" and all three boys died at the scene. They are aged 3, 4 and 7.

A fourth person, the boys' 34-year-old mother, was located outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to UC Medical Center, where Sheriff Robert S. Leahy later notified her that her sons had died.

The sheriff's office said Doerman is the father of the three children.

The sheriff's office said Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder after being interviewed by detectives. He was taken to the Clermont County Jail and is being held without bond.

Tracey Miller, superintendent of New Richmond Exempted Village School District, released a statement saying grief counselors will be available at Monroe Elementary Friday beginning at 9 a.m. following the shooting.

"Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific event," Miller said.

A neighbor who lives up the road said the area is typically quiet, noting how "weird" it was to see such a large police presence.

"It's unheard of," Seth Trees said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing.