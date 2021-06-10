3 new conditions added to qualify for medical marijuana

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Medical Board approved petitions to make three new conditions eligible for patients to receive medical marijuana.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Huntington's disease, terminal illness and spasticity were added to the list of qualifying medical marijuana conditions on Wednesday.

To be approved, petitions must show evidence that the drug can be used to treat or alleviate the disease or condition and that it has the support of physicians.

In April, the board voted to more than double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in response to complaints by patients about lack of access and expense.