39-year-old man dies after shooting at Put-in-Bay bar

Put-in-Bay Police are investigating a shooting at Mr. Ed's Bar & Grille that left a 39-year-old man dead.

According to police, the shooting happened after midnight.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol used air support to help find the suspect.

They were taken into custody by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office around 3:45 a.m.

Police said no other individuals are being sought.

