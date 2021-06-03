4,500 people ticketed in Ohio for seat belt violations during week-long state trooper initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a seven-day initiative, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited 4,500 motorists in Ohio for seat belt violations.

Troopers in Ohio joined the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police for the week long enforcement effort.

In addition to the 4,500 people cited for failing to wear a seat belt in Ohio, 138 motorists were cited in the state for child safety seat violations.

Across the six states, a total of 9,873 motorists were cited for seat belt violations and 470 were cited for child safety seat violations.

Ohio made up 45% of the initiative's seat belt citations and 29% of the child safety seat violations.

The initiative was launched on Monday, May 24 and ran through Monday, May 31.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.