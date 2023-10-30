Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Agreement reached to end strike that shut down a vital Great Lakes shipping artery for a week

2023-10-27_15-51-33.png
John Kosich
U.S.S. Marinette waiting for the reopening of the St. Lawrence Seaway at the Port of Cleveland.
2023-10-27_15-51-33.png
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 10:36:19-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A deal has been reached to end a week-long strike that had shut down a major shipping artery in the Great Lakes, halting the flow of grain and other goods from the U.S. and Canada.

The agreement was announced Sunday. Around 360 workers in Ontario and Quebec with Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, walked out Oct. 22 in a dispute over wages with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. Seaway management said ships will start moving again when employees return to work at 7 a.m. Monday.

The union will vote to ratify the deal in the coming days.

There's a U.S. Navy combat ship stuck at the Port of Cleveland

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.