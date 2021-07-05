'All Ohioans should be proud': Ohio Task Force 1 continues search efforts at the Champlain Towers site

SURFSIDE, Fla — Members of the Ohio Task Force 1 continue to provide critical support in the search and rescue mission at the Champlain Towers site.

On the Fourth of July, the team spent their entire “rest day” prepping gear and assisting other teams with prepping for rain and wind coming from storm “Elsa, according to a spokesperson.

After the remaining building was demolished, Ohio Task Force 1 were back to searching at around midnight.

With the demolition completed, search efforts have become safer and the demolition has opened up areas that were previously excluded because of the danger the building presented.

“With the increased safety margin now in place, search efforts by all 5 teams will move forward at a much faster pace. In talking with team members, they still remain in high spirits as they assist in the recovery of this disaster. All Ohioans should be proud of the work they are doing,” said Ohio Task Force PIO Phil Sinewe.

“Our canine handlers and canines continue to make Ohio proud in this difficult search environment, we are all very impressed with their work,” added Task Force Lietuant Adam Landis.

