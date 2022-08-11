Armed man flees after trying to break into Cincinnati FBI office; I-71, nearby buildings locked down

CINCINNATI — The Federal Bureau of Investigations said an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at an FBI location in Cincinnati.

According to Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FBI alerted troopers about the attempted breach. About 35 miles north of Cincinnati, troopers spotted the suspect's vehicle and began a pursuit.

He then led law enforcement on a chase that turned into a standoff in Clinton County, Ohio, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati. Law enforcement officials have traded gunfire with a single suspect, Dennis said. Dennis said no officers have been wounded.

Dennis said those within the vicinity of the standoff should keep their doors locked and stay inside.

The breach comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged on Wednesday a rise in threats against the agency. The threats come after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

The suspect, who is armed with an AR-15-style rifle, is believed to be from Columbus. He is wearing a gray shirt and body armor. He also brandished a nail gun during his alleged attempt to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. He appears to have a gunshot wound to his leg but remains mobile, according to a law enforcement sources, ABC News said.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

Clinton County EMA has announced that there is a lockdown in place for all buildings within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Smith and Center roads. I-71 is shut down in both directions between State Route 73 and US 68. State Route 73 still closed between State Route 380 and Mitchell Road.

Drivers should avoid the area. The incident remains ongoing, according to FBI officials.



