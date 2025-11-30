Brock Purdy leads 49ers to 26-8 victory over Browns, spoiling Shedeur Sanders' home debut

(AP) — Brock Purdy rushed for a touchdown and passed for another score in the second half, and the San Francisco 49ers spoiled Shedeur Sanders’ first home start by defeating the Cleveland Browns 26-8 on Sunday.

Cleveland took an 8-7 lead late in the second quarter when Sanders hooked up with Harold Fannin for a 34-yard touchdown and Quinshon Judkins' run added the 2-point conversion. But San Francisco (9-4) scored the next 19 points in its third consecutive win.

All three of San Francisco's touchdowns came on short fields — two the result of recovering turnovers and another after a 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore.

Purdy completed 16 of 29 for 168 yards. He ran it in on a 2-yard keeper in the third quarter and then had a 7-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey finished with 74 scrimmage yards (53 rushing, 21 receiving) and a touchdown, with most of his yards coming in the second half.

Sanders was 16-of-25 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland (3-9). He was sacked three times. Judkins had 91 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Niners take advantage of Browns' mistakes

San Francisco started its second drive at the Cleveland 16 after Moore's long punt return. The Niners capped a six-play drive when McCaffrey went 2 yards up the middle on third-and-goal with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter.

The Niners extended their lead to 17-9 late in the third quarter on Purdy's run after they got the ball on the Browns 32 when Luke Gifford recovered a fumble by Fannin after the rookie tight end lined up under center on fourth-and-1.

A muffed punt by Cleveland's Gage Larvadain at the Cleveland 18 set up Jennings' score six plays later.

Fast finish to first half

Cleveland scored with 46 seconds remaining when Sanders connected with Fannin for a 34-yard touchdown. Fannin caught it at the 9 near the left sideline after Gifford lost coverage and then outmuscled Renardo Green and Ji'Ayir Brown to get into the end zone.

After San Francisco was called for too many players in the huddle, Judkins ran it up the middle on a direct snap out of shotgun for the conversion.

The Niners regained the lead when Matt Gay's 25-yard field goal on the last play of the first half hit the left upright and bounced in. Purdy was 3 of 5 for 58 yards on the drive, including a 33-yard pass that George Kittle caught at the Cleveland 7, outmuscling Browns safety Ronnie Hickman for the ball.

Another sack for Garrett

Myles Garrett extended his NFL-leading sack to total to 19 by taking down Purdy in the fourth quarter. It is also the sixth straight game where Garrett has recorded a sack.

The All-Pro pass rusher needs four sacks to surpass the 22 1/2 by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who did it in 2001 with the New York Giants, and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, who tied it in 2021.

Injuries

49ers: LB Nick Martin suffered a concussion in the first quarter. ... OL Ben Bartch left with a foot injury in the third quarter.

Browns: OT Jack Conklin suffered a concussion during the second quarter. ... DT Maliek Collins (knee) and RB Dylan Sampson (calf) were injured during the third quarter.

Up Next

49ers: Have bye next week before hosting Tennessee on Dec. 14.

Browns: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

