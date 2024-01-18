Watch Now
Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dies at 29 from medical complications

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - Men's pole vault silver medalist Canada's Shawnacy Barber is shown on the podium at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Barber has died from medical complications. He was 29. Barber died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 18:09:15-05

(AP) — Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29.

Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas.

Barber was a standout at the University of Akron, where he captured back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015.

A cause of death was not known yet. Barber had been experiencing health issues. The university said Barber had fallen ill and had been experiencing poor health for some time.

He won the NCAA outdoor title as well in 2015, before taking gold later that summer at the Pan-Am Games.

Barber carried a wave of momentum into worlds that season in Beijing and won gold.

Barber is survived by his father, George, mother, Ann, and brother David.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
